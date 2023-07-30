TODAY:

Today we start the week off on the cooler side, and that will continue moving into the first half of our week. Temperatures will likely max out only around the mid to upper 70s, and chances for any showers are mostly near the finger lakes early this morning and late at night.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures tonight dip into the mid to upper 50s, and we remain dry with only small chance for some isolated showers passing through.

REST OF THE WEEK: A shortwave disturbance on Monday will likely increase chance for showers towards the evening. Tuesday sees a similar forecast with drier conditions to start, but increased chance for widespread showers by late afternoon. We can look forward to a dry day midweek, before active weather ramps back up by the week’s end.

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. MOST STAYING DRY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW : 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW : 51

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW : 59

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW : 61