Convicted felon at-large after fleeing Chemung County Court during burglary trial

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are searching for Courtney Cade after he allegedly absconded from his trial in Chemung County Court on Thursday. Cade was found guilty by a Chemung County jury in connection to a June 2020 home invasion with his brother on Brand Street in Elmira.

EPD is attempting to apprehend COURTNEY CADE, 33 of Elmira, who absconded from his trial in Chemung County Court. CADE fled the court today at around 3:30pm. Last seen wearing a dark sweater & khaki pants. He is wanted for Robbery, Burglary and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. pic.twitter.com/g9pOgaiILN — Elmira Police Dept. (@ElmiraPolice) October 21, 2021

Cade was found guilty of Burglary in the First Degree (3 counts); Robbery in the First Degree (1 count); Robbery in the Second Degree (2 counts); Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (1 count); and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

According to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, the occupants of the home were injured and a loaded 9mm Ruger semi-automatic pistol was used during the burglary.

Wetmore says during the trial Cade testified that his actions were justified because he was attempting to stop his brother, Eugene Cade, from committing the crimes.

Courtney Cade faces a potential maximum sentence of 25 years on the burglary and robbery charges, and up to 15 years on the criminal possession of firearm charges.

Eugene Cade was arraigned in the Chemung County Court back in September in connection to a fatal home invasion last year on Taylor Street.