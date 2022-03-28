ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The jury selection process has started for a Binghamton man accused of killing a man in Elmira early last year, according to the County Court.

The Chemung County Court told 18 News on March 28, 2022 that jury selection has begun for the trial of Khalid Abdul-Wahhad, 35. Abdul-Wahhad is accused of killing Shamal I Gladden, 44, during a verbal altercation at the former Speedway gas station on Maple Ave. on February 27, 2021.

During an investigation, Elmira Police determined that two separate groups of people, who allegedly knew each other, got into a verbal altercation at the gas station. Gladden then arrived, separate from the involved parties, and recognized a friend’s daughter getting verbally accosted by Abdul-Wahhad, police said.

After Gladden stepped in to intervene, police said that Abdul-Wahhad allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times. Gladden was pronounced dead at Arnot Ogden Medical Center shortly after, and Abdul-Wahhad was charged with 2nd-degree Murder.

18 News will continue to follow any developments with this case and provide updates as they become available.