14-year-old girl previously reported missing charged in Elmira shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A juvenile has been arrested after a shooting on Monday morning on Elmira’s southside near the Tops Plaza.

According to Elmira Police, reports of shots fired came in around 9 a.m. and their investigation led them to W. Henry Street. The person who was being shot at provide police a description of the people involved, but did not provide any further information and, according to police “did not want to cooperate.”

Officers located two people matching the description provided who were initially running from the area, but then began to walk when they saw the police vehicle. One of them, a 14-year-old female from Elmira who was previously reported as missing, was found to be in possession of a firearm and was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th, a class A misdemeanor.

The girl is set to be arraigned in Chemung County Family Court and will be remanded to the custody of the Steuben County Department of Social Services.