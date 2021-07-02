K9 Nicki honors Trooper Nicholas Clark

(WETM) – New York State Trooper K9s are named after those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. K9 Nicki, named in honor of Trooper Nicholas F. Clark, and her handler Trooper Nolte paid their respects to Trooper Clark on Friday, the third anniversary of when he was killed in the line of duty.

Courtesy NYSP

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 2, 2018, New York State Trooper Nicholas Clark lost his life in the line of duty as he answered a distress call in the Town of Erwin. Friday marks the third anniversary of his tragic death.

The 29-year-old Canisteo native Clark was shot in an exchange of gunfire between officers and a man barricaded inside a home. Trooper Clark died at the scene and his funeral was held at his alma mater, Alfred University.

Trooper Clark was a graduate of Canisteo/Greenwood High School class of 2006 where was a gifted athlete in both football and wrestling. Nick graduated from the NY State Police Academy in 2015 and worked out of New York State Police – Troop E, (Zone 3) in Bath when he died.