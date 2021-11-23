Keeping a healthy balance this holiday season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As we head into the holiday season the question on many minds is: Do I workout or stop and enjoy all of the food?

“Do both, think about both because one is going to help the other, right? These work together in a big giant circle. So when I have come in and have had a great workout that morning, it makes me feel better both mentally and physically so I can sit down and really enjoy my food. There’s no guilt, there’s no shame. So I can get back into the gym, I’m filled up, I have lots of carbs in my system, lots of calories and energy so I am going to have another great workout session,” said owner of New York Sport and Fitness Heather Maio.

Another burning question: Are we doing ourselves a disservice if we overindulge?

“This is the season where we tend to overindulge. Which is fine, right? ‘Tis the season where we should be enjoying it. But we can still move in a gentle way. So for some people that could be coming in, hopping on the elliptical. Anything so long as you’re moving. And what you will find all the time is once you get going, you feel better so you will want to keep that workout going,” said Maio.

This holiday season, don’t deprive yourself of some good food but it’s a personal choice on which food you want to make a priority

Heather continuing, “There are foods that may be worth it to me, that for you aren’t worth it. So what I encourage everyone to do is check in with yourself. What do you really want? And so it’s figuring that out. I can skip the pumpkin pie, it doesn’t do anything for me, but I am going to load up on the stuffing. And so it is just a give and take, eat what you want. Just ask yourself ‘Do I really want this?”