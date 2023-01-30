HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – New year, new me is a common phrase used by many Americans as they move into the new year but for most that new journey is unrealistic.

A 2017 study by University College London determined the amount of effort required to do something influences your actions. That means, depending on how challenging the action would be, it could determine if you complete it.

Most mean well when attempting to exercise more and eat healthier in the new year, but according to The Guthrie Clinic, most people give up on their resolutions after two weeks.

Dr. Mustafa Aman, Director of Guthrie Weight Loss Center shared thoughts on maintaining healthy habits into the new year.

“In January, early February you know many of us are really motivated to lose weight but as the months get on by the difficulties of life start to make it more important that we have that motivation to keep going. Consistency is more important than the gravity of change.”

Dr. Aman offered five tips for keeping healthy habits.

Write down your motivations

It’s important to understand why you’re chasing these new goals. Keep a list of the reasons, whether it’s family or simply desiring to live a healthier lifestyle.

2. Set small realistic goals

It’s okay to start small then add more as you go. Once you know you’re able to take on a heavier load it will be easier than doing it all at once. That could be going to the gym three days a week instead of five or adding healthier options to your diet.

3. Find a support system

This could be simply finding someone with the same goals. Who you can share your struggles with, and they do the same. Or someone with a listening ear who won’t judge. Also, someone who will motivate you and hold you accountable.

4. Seek professional health

Guthrie Weight Loss Clinic offers a full range of services for patients including nutritional counseling, exercise, physical activity, medicine, and surgery. Sitting down with a professional from their program and having a personalize plan created could be the best idea.

5. Follow up

Don’t disappear if the plan turns out successful or otherwise. Talk to those professionals and let them know what works and what doesn’t. This information could help someone else in the future.

“Often times around this time of year, a lot of folks will have completely changed their diet, workout very intensively in the gym. Set very aggressive or ambitious exercise regiments and those are great but often times it’s hard to maintain.”

These changes don’t need to be drastic but being realistic and creating attainable goals could be the key to success in the new year. All it takes is a little motivation, support, and consistency. The Guthrie Weight Loss Clinic in Sayre, Pa. is another option if things haven’t panned out.