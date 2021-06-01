Keeping unvaccinated kids safe this summer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While most American’s are returning to their pre-pandemic lives, one group is still left out: kids who aren’t yet eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

It’s a situation leaving families not only across the Twin Tiers, but across the country, wondering what activities are safe when the youngest family members haven’t gotten their shot.

Experts say the best thing you and your family can do is enjoy time outdoors, where the risk for catching Covid-19 is extremely low, according to the Center for Disease Control.

“The safest avenue is to look for outdoor activities. Whether it’s camping, biking, hiking on some trails, doing nature walks,” Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith said.

The CDC is also says swimming is a safe bet because there’s no evidence the virus transmits through water.

If your family is planning on vacationing this summer, experts agree it’s safe to do so as long as precautions are taken.

“Parents could take their unvaccinated children on vacation,” Smith said. “If flying is part of that vacation, certainly they [the children] should be wearing masks and distancing whenever possible.”

As for the vaccine, Pfizer believes it could become eligible to kids two and older as soon as the fall of 2021.