Keuka Lake access and Champlin Beach improvement to be discussed in Hammondsport

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Urbana will be hosting a public update meeting to discuss design progress for the Keuka Lake waterfront access and Champlin Beach infrastructure and improvement projects.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hammondsport Central School Cafeteria, locate3d at 8272 Main Street.

Local residents, property, and business owners are encouraged to participate in the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, there will be a special board meeting with an executive session at 5:30 p.m.