KEUKA LAKE, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the 11 Finger Lakes has become one of the country’s most popular fall and winter destinations, according to a vacation rental website.

HomeToGo released its 2022-2023 Fall/Winter Travel Forecast, looking at search trends for popular locations and travel habits. Keuka Lake was named the Number 3 Emerging Destination in the United States, with 714% more search traffic this year than 2021.

The top two locations were Bar Harbor, Maine and Lake Cumberland, Kentucky.

The forecast also found that this fall looks to be a busier travel season than in the past, and locations with lush fall foliage have the biggest increase in web searches. HomeToGo also said that travelers are more likely to choose cheaper transportation, food, and drink instead of cheaper lodging if they’re looking to save money.

The website’s full travel forecast for the 2022-23 fall/winter season can be read here.