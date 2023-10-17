TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) — PennDOT has announced that the Keystone Welcome Center at Tioga will reopen at the end of the week.

The welcome center is scheduled to reopen on Friday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. This welcome center, which is located seven miles south of the Pennsylvania and New York border on the southbound side of Route 15, closed on Sept. 18.

According to PennDOT, the welcome center building, the Tioga County Maintenance Office in Wellsboro, and three other PennDOT buildings closed last month for significant energy upgrades and renovations as part of Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) projects.

Renovations to the welcome center included heating, air conditioning, ventilation, and lighting upgrades. These upgrades are expected to help with the buildings’ energy efficiency and to cut down on future energy costs.

PennDOT has not announced when the Tioga County Maintenance Office will reopen.