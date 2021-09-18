KFC coming to the former Chemung Canal building in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A new Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant will be coming to Steuben County in a familiar location.

The new location will be in the old Chemung Canal building on North Hamilton Street, which has been vacant since the bank left in 2019.

According to The Leader, representatives from KFC inquired about the building during a village planning board meeting back in June. It’s unclear what changes might be made to the building, but the representatives discussed keeping the existing architecture.

The future Painted Post location would be the first in Steuben County and would join the two Chemung County locations in Horseheads and Southport.

It’s unknown when construction could begin on the restaurant or when it plans to open.