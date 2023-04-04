BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Kids have the chance to eat for free at local Applebee’s locations this Easter Sunday.

The franchisee for several Twin Tiers locations announced that at its Big Flats, Painted Post, Hornell, Ithaca, and Sayre restaurants, kids 10 and under can get a free entree from the Kids Menu on Sunday, April 9. Kids have to be accompanied by an adult, and their meal will come with a side dish and a drink. There is a limit to two free kids’ meals per adult and is only available for dine-in.

The available free items are:

Cheesy Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

Mac + Cheese

Cheeseburger

Corn Dog

Chicken Taco

“Holidays are all about traditions and a majority of the time, that will include food” said a spokesperson for franchisee T.L. Cannon Companies. “We welcome families to have an opportunity to slow down and be together, while enjoying a hot meal, without all of the work. We want to lend a hand in those memories by handling the cooking and cleaning.”