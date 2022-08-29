ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County SPCA and Economic Opportunity Program of Chemung/Schuyler have partnered to teach kids about healthy relationships with animals.

The “Pets & You” program is designed to teach students about “language, boundaries, stress response, and creating healthy relationships with pets”, the SPCA said. August 29 was the last class of the summer, and kids got the chance to play with puppies for the second half of the class.

“It teaches you if you’re in a situation where you need to be around an animal, it shows you how to interact with them and make sure your safe,” said Ashlynn during the August 29 class.

In the same class, Gideon said, “It shows you how cats tell you ‘I want to be alone’ or dogs tell you ‘I want to be alone’ or ‘Oh I want attention. Give me attention, I want attention.”

The program is for kids ages 11-18 and spanned six classes every Monday throughout the summer. The fall classes will start on September 19, rotating between Ernie Davis Center and the Chemung SPCA.

The program is free, but students have to register by contacting Tina Brown at 607-734-6174 or by emailing tinabrown@cseop.org.