Kitten recovering from surgery after being thrown from truck in Schuyler County

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The kitten who suffered an eye injury after being thrown from a truck in Reading is recovering this afternoon after undergoing surgery to remove its left eye.

The Humane Society shared a picture of the “Little Dude” following his surgery, saying that he will soon go to a foster home to continue his recovery.

The Humane Society says the kitten was thrown from a moving truck on July 21 on County Route 29 in the Town of Reading.

The truck is said to be a late model black Chevy Z71 with black rims, black tail lights, a window decal with a buck, and a partial license plate JHM.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Schuyler County Sheriff Department at 607-535-8222.

The Humane Society has raised over $4,500 on their Facebook page to cover the surgery expenses. Donations can also be mailed to us at 124 Marina Drive, Montour Falls, NY 14865.

