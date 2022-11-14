KNOXVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – A Knoxville woman has been charged with allegedly shooting a gun at a man and near a child, according to police.

Lacy Bailey was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on Nov. 11 in connection to the incident. According to the criminal complaint, police received a call from the man in the afternoon, saying that Bailey threatened to “blow his head off” outside his home and asked, “is this what you want?”.

The man told police that Bailey then pulled a 9mm pistol out of her pocket, shot it at him, and missed. Two children were also nearby, according to the affidavit.

When she tried to shoot it again, the gun jammed, the affidavit said. At that point, the man tackled her, and took possession of the gun, telling the children to go inside, according to the complaint.

The man then called police, and Bailey reportedly went to a neighbor’s house. Police said surveillance video of the interaction matched the man’s description.

Bailey was arrested and charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, Possession of an Instrument of Crime with Intent, and Child Endangerment. She was taken to the Tioga County Prison.