Komen Twin Tiers Race for the Cure re-scheduled

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Komen Twin Tiers Race for the Cure has been re-scheduled from Sunday, May 17, 2020, to Sunday, October 18, 2020.

The event will begin and end at the main office of Chemung Canal Trust Company, in Elmira.

“While we are disappointed that the Twin Tiers Race for the Cure needs to be rescheduled, the health and well-being of the community is our collective number one priority,” said Michael J. Wayne, Senior Vice President of Chemung Canal Trust Company. “We look forward to seeing our dedicated volunteers and participants at the event in the fall,” Wayne added.

The race is the largest event devoted to ending Breast Cancer, and draws 2,500 participants, volunteers, and supporters throughout the region. Funds raised support programs that advance Komen’s BOLD GOAL: to reduce breast cancer deaths by 50% by 2026. Locally, that includes support for screenings and diagnostic programs, as well as education and barrier reduction initiatives for those who are currently receiving treatment. Additionally, a portion of funds raised advance breakthrough research for breast cancer; currently nearly 70% of research within Komen’s portfolio is addressing Metastatic, or stage IV breast cancer, for which there is no cure.

“With 1 in 8 women diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, and a significant number of uninsured and under-insured women in our region – Komen investments are critical to the health and welfare of the families in our area”, stated Amanda Beecher, Development Dir. for the Twin Tiers Race for the Cure.“ “On race day, we will come together to celebrate and honor those who have been affected by breast cancer,” Beecher concluded.

If you are in need of assistance, have questions about registration, how to form a team, become a sponsor, or volunteer, call the Komen staff in the Twin Tiers area at 607.203.0102 or email: TTRace@komenupstaten.org.