(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Throughout the past several months, La Niña has persisted with below-average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. The Climate Prediction Center and the International Research Institute for Climate and Society recently released a forecast favoring La Niña to continue into this summer but weaken.

La Niña is a climate pattern where trade winds that blow from east to west become stronger than normal, pushing warmer water towards Asia but upwelling colder water on the coast of the western United States.

What does this mean for us weather-wise? During La Niña, the northeastern U.S. is slightly warmer and wetter than average (better chance for rain and warmer temperatures) as we head into this summer. Though with La Niña weakening, our summer is expected to remain on track for normal amounts of rain and temperatures right around average.