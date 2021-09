ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A portion of the Lackawanna Rail Trail will be closed two days next week for maintenance.

The trail will close on Tuesday, September 7, through Wednesday, September 8 from Lowman Crossover to Newtown Creek near East Water Street.

The trail section north of East Water Street will remain open. Signs will be put up, and work is weather-dependent. Anyone with questions should call the Public Works Department at 607-739-3896.