Lake-Effect snow showers today with more rain and snow showers for Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 18TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 18TH: 16°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:05 PM

It is looking like a winter wonderland outside after our winter storm. Some more light snow is moving through this morning as a breezy northwest wind ushers in lake-effect snow showers. Accumulation will be light from these snow showers but they can also cause a reduction in visibility. These snow showers will decrease this afternoon and we hang onto mostly cloudy conditions. Any breaks in the cloud cover will be short-lived. High today will only reach the upper 20s due to that breezy northwest wind ushering in colder air.

More clouds move in tonight as a warm front advances into the Twin Tiers. Due to this warm front, our overnight lows will happen early tonight and a southerly wind will help bring warmer air into the region. Wednesday is an above average day temperature wise due to that warm front with highs in the low 40s. Clouds hold strong throughout the day with a chance for rain and snow showers with a cold front moving through around dinner time. Behind that cold front is a breezy northwest wind which will help usher in more lake-effect flurries and very cold air. Lows Thursday night and Friday night this week will be near zero.

Aside from some flurries Thursday morning, Thursday and Friday will be a mix of sun and clouds type of day. Dry weather holds into the start of the weekend. Highs on Saturday are in the mid 20s. Snow shower chances return Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the 20s and near 30.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING LAKE-EFFECT & BREEZY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. LAKE-EFFECT FLURRIES

HIGH: 20 LOW: 2

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, COLD

HIGH: 16 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 7

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

