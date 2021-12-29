Lake Street home demolished after fire, cause under investigation

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira home that suffered major damage in a Christmas Eve fire is being demolished Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators and demolition crews were at the home on the 900 block of Lake Street around 3:30 p.m. nearly a week after the fire. The fire marshal told 18 News that the structure suffered significant damage and was deemed unsafe, leading to the demolition.

Firefighters responded to the home early on Christmas Eve and fought for hours at the structure. The building is believed to have been a multi-family apartment building and it’s unknown if any injuries were reported.

The fire marshal says the cause remains under investigation and that the state fire investigators are conducting a joint investigation.