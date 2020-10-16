Lake Street Presbyterian, Southside Alliance Churches merge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Lake Street Presbyterian Church and Southside Alliance Church in Elmira have decided to merge.

The churches are now known as the City of Light Church, and services will be held in the former Southside Alliance Church building on Penn. Ave.

There are no known plans for the Lake Street Presbyterian Church at this time.

Lake Street Presbyterian Church has been open since 1861 and the sanctuary was dedicated in 1862.

18 News has reached out to the Lake Street Presbyterian Church and the Presbytery of Geneva, but have not heard back at this time.