HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A lakefront condo in Hammondsport caught fire on Monday afternoon.

The June 5 fire was located at 1 Lake Street. Fire police told an 18 News reporter that they weren’t sure if anyone was home at the time of the fire. There have been no reported injuries.

The Hammondsport Police Department was the first agency to arrive at the scene. Fire departments from Hammondsport, Bath, the Bath VA, and Wayne assisted with this fire. Hammondsport Ambulance and Steuben County investigators were also at the scene.