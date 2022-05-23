PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – After multiple reports of blocked traffic at the Crystal Bucket KFC location in Painted Post, officials have set up temporary lane changes while they work on a permanent solution.

The Village of Painted Post Police Department released the temporary plan on May 23, saying it stems from the Department of Transportation receiving multiple concerns about blocked traffic on Route 415. According to police, many vehicles were preventing traffic from flowing at the intersection of SR415 and Edgar Tillman Street.

The police department said as a temporary solution, drivers will no longer be able to enter Edgar Tillman from SR 415; barrels will be installed to close appropriate lanes, and signage will also be posted. Anyone trying to get to KFC can do so by driving around Steuben Street and accessing Edgar Tillman from that end. It will still be possible to exit Edgar Tillman onto SR415.

“It should go without saying but please do not block the parking lot entrances to the privately-owned parking lots (that do not belong to KFC nor the Village) on Edgar Tillman,” the Painted Post Police Department said.

Officials said a permanent solution is in the works. A photo from police detailing the temporary changes can be seen below: