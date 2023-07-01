CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — People that frequently drive through the City of Corning might experience delays for the next few months.

According to the New York Department of Transportation, the eastbound lanes of the bridge that carries Route 352 (Dennison Parkway East/East Corning Road) over the Chemung River will be closed for bridge repairs.

The bridge repairs will start on Wednesday, July 5 and are expected to last until mid-September. This schedule is subject to change if inclement weather delays construction.

Motorists traveling through this area of Corning should be prepared for delays and allow for more travel time until construction is completed. NYDOT is urging drivers to slow down and drive responsibly through the work zone. NYDOT is also reminding drivers that speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

For more information about road conditions and closures in New York State, visit 511ny.org or call 511.