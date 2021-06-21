Lane closures begin on Route 417 in Steuben County

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Lane closures began on Monday along Route 417 in the town of Addison to facilitate bridge repairs.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, traffic will be maintained on Route 417 using alternating single-lane closures and on-site flagging personnel at the bridge that carries Route 417 over the Canisteo River just south of Water Street. NYSDOT says work is expected to last approximately three weeks.

Motorists should anticipate minor travel delays and build extra travel time into their schedule or seek an alternate route. Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.