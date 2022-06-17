PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Interstate 86 will experience lane closures in Steuben County beginning Monday, June 21, the New York State Department of Transportation says.

NYDOT says that the closures will be happening in the Village of Painted Post to facilitate bridge repairs, the closures are the following:

Eastbound traffic along I-86 near Exit 43 will be reduced to a single lane between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for bridge repairs.

Westbound traffic along I-86 near Exit 43 will be reduced to a single lane between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. to safely accommodate crews working along the highway.

Construction work is expected to be complete by the end of June.