Lane closures coming to I-86 in Elmira for construction

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lane closures are scheduled for approximately six weeks on I-86 in Elmira.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the closures will allow NYSDOT crews to conduct slope repairs, drainage improvements, and guide rail replacement.



Work will require require single-lane and shoulder closures throughout. Motorists should expect minor delays during this time and are advised to seek alternate routes.

NYSDOT did not say when the construction would begin or where they would begin on the highway.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.