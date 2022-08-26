CORNING, N.Y. – (WETM) – Drivers in Big Flats and Corning are being reminded that paving will start next week on Route 352.

The New York State Department of Transportation said that pavement rehabilitation will start on State Route 352 on Monday, August 29. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers on-site.

Starting August 29, from the I-86 interchange with 352 to the Steuben County Line in the Town of Corning, one lane will be closed for milling work. The DOT said the work is expected to last through Wednesday, August 31.

Starting Tuesday, September 6, traffic will be reduced to one lane from the I-86/SR 352 interchange to Community Park Drive in Big Flats. The paving is expected to last until September 9.

the DOT reminded drivers to slow down for road work, as speeding fines are doubled in work zones.