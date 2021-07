STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – State Route 36 will have alternating lane closures between Rock Sun Road and State Route 417 in the towns of Jasper and Canisteo starting July 29.

Lanes will be closed with traffic controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through mid-August

The lanes will be closed as the DOT works to re-pave sections of the road.