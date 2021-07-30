Lane closures planned for State Route 36, ramp closures on I-86 in Hornellsville

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – State Route 36 will have alternating lane closures between Jones Road and State Route 21 in Hornellsville starting August 2 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The New York Department of Transportation will be re-paving the road through mid-August.

As part of the project, the I-86 westbound exit 34A (Hornell) and eastbound 34B (Arkport) will have alternating closures on Monday, August 2 and Tuesday, August 3 between 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

A detour will be in place using the nearest exit to guide drivers to Hornell using State Route 21 and County Route 66, and to Arkport using County Route 66 and County Route 65.