Lane closures scheduled for Rt. 352 over I-86 in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation today announced that bridge joint replacement work will begin on Route 352 (E. Water Street) over Interstate 86 in the City of Elmira beginning Monday, March 16, 2020.

Work will consist of removing and replacing existing bridge joints, which is anticipated to last approximately three weeks.

During construction, there will not be a detour posted. Traffic will be maintained with lane closures and on-site flagging personnel. Motorists may encounter delays during this time and are advised to seek an alternate route.

The construction is weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.