Lane closures scheduled on State Route 415 in Campbell

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation today announced that bridge painting work will begin on October 28, 2019, on the bridge carrying State Route 415 over Interstate 86 in the town of Campbell.

The project will consist of painting the primary and secondary steel members of the structure.

Painting over the travel lanes of Interstate 86 will occur between the hours of 7:00 pm and 6:00 am, when traffic volumes are lower, using lane closures.

Painting of the remaining structure will involve shoulder closures on Interstate 86 and a lane closure on State Route 415.

Work on the bridge is expected to last approximately four weeks.