STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Motorists are to be advised of upcoming lane closures on I-86 in Steuben County for the foreseeable future.

Work is set to begin on Monday, March 21, on a bridge deck replacement project.

The work will be taking place between Exit 36, Avoca, and Exit 37, Kanona, and is expected to be completed by late November 2022.

During the construction, traffic will be restricted to a single lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Those driving should anticipate delays during the time of construction.