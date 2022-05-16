STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of lane closures beginning Tuesday, May 17, along I-86 in the Towns of Bath and Campbell in Steuben County to facilitate highway maintenance.

According to the NYS DOT, Eastbound traffic along I-86 between exits 39 and 40 in the Town of Bath will be reduced to a single lane to facilitate a project to repair the bridge carrying I-86 over Smith Creek.

The release also says that eastbound traffic along I-86 between exits 39 and 41, and westbound traffic between exits 41 and 50 in the town of Campbell will also be reduced to a single lane to safely accommodate NYSDOT crews working along the highway.

NYSDOT advises motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines will be doubled for speeding, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

