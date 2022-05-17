STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists on several paving projects in June along state roads in Steuben County communities.

The NYS DOT says that approximately seven miles of pavement along State Route 415 between River Street in the Town of Avoca and Mill Street in the Town of Cohocton will be repaired in separate phases over the coming weeks. Traffic will be maintained during the hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. using alternating single-lane closures and on-site flagging personnel.

Four miles of pavement along State Route 248 between County Route 60 in the Town of Greenwood and County Route 98 in the Town of West Union will be repaired in phases over the coming weeks. Traffic will be maintained during the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Route 248 using alternating single-lane closures and on-site flagging personnel.

The paving is expected to last several days at each location and be complete by late June.

The NYS DOT urges motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date travel information, you can call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.