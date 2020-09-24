Lane restrictions scheduled on Route 15 in Tioga County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTEM) – Lane restrictions have been scheduled on Route 15 in Liberty Township starting on Sept. 29.

Running through Thursday, October 1, the contractor, Green Acres Contracting, will be installing new raised pavement markings in both the northbound and southbound lanes from the Lycoming/Tioga County line to the Sebring interchange. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Motorists can expect the alternating lane restrictions while the work is being performed.

This project is part of a district-wide raised pavement markings (RPMs) project in Columbia, Union, Northumberland and Tioga Counties, which began in July. Work will be performed on Interstate 80 and Routes 15, and 54.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

The district-wide project is scheduled to be completed by October 23, 2020.

Green Acres Contracting is the prime contractor on this $123,000 project.