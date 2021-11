STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The State Transportation Department is reminding drivers of lane closures on I-86 in Steuben County tomorrow morning.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate-86 from Exit 39 (Bath) to Exit 40 (Savona) will be closed from 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. for utility work on November 4.

A detour will be in place to guide motorists to use the next ramp.