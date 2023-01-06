ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lansing man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week that left one person injured in Ithaca.

According to Ithaca Police, 31-year-old Lasalle D. Hargrove was arrested after fleeing from police in Ithaca Friday afternoon.

Hargrove is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony, and Burglary in the 1st Degree, a Class B Violent Felony.

Police say that Hargrove is connected to a recent shooting that occurred on December 30, 2022, that left one individual injured, and a home burglarized in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.

Police say that around 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, members from IPD observed Hargrove driving a vehicle on Elmira Road.

Police initiated a traffic stop with Hargrove in a parking lot in the 300 block of Elmira Road, but he did not comply.

Police say Hargrove fled from the traffic stop in his vehicle down Elmira Road before turning onto Seven Mile Drive in the Town of Ithaca.

Members of the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team conducted a high-risk traffic stop and were able to take Hargrove into custody without further incident.

Police learned that Hargrove had active warrants out for his arrests for weapons possession out of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office before making contact with him.

Hargrove was arraigned on the above charges, for the events that took place on Dec. 30, before an Ithaca City Court Judge. He was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on a $200,000 cash/$200,000 secured bond.

Additional charges are anticipated from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office as a result of the events on Jan. 6th.