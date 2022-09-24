CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River.

The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the lanterns will be sent downstream from Hillvue Park.

The public will be able to observe the floating lanterns from any of the three bridges in downtown Corning, or at Hillvue Park on the corning of Wallace Street and Hillvue Avenue in Corning.

Throughout the summer, community members were invited to decorate the floating lanterns that will be used in the ceremony. A partnership with the Freinds of the Chemung River and the historical society, the lanterns will be properly collected and disposed of after the commemoration.