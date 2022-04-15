CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple fire departments responded a large brush fire that was reportedly difficult to access by first responders in the Town of Chemung Friday evening.

Reports of the fire first came into 18 News around 4:45 p.m. on April 15, though a witness on the scene told first responders she started smelling smoke around 2:00 p.m. Within the next hour, reports indicated the fire had grown considerably and several departments responded, including Horseheads, Lockwood, Waverly Barton, Chemung, and Greater Valley EMS

A reporter headed to the scene said smoke was rising from the top of a hill near Clark Road and fire trucks were seen driving into the woods. According to a first responder from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department at the scene who arrived around 5:00 p.m., the fire has covered several acres and is accessible primarily by using ATVs on logging roads.

Details are extremely limited at this time as the size of the fire, the extent of damage, or the cause. There is also no word on any injuries. 18 News will provide more information as it becomes available.