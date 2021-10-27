Car fire blocks County Route 64 in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A large car fire is blocking traffic on County Route 64 in Horseheads.

According to viewer reports and pictures, the vehicle engulfed in flames is adjacent to the Dandy gas station. The Big Flats fire department, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police are on the scene and it’s unknown if there are any injuries.

One officer at the scene described the cause of the fire as a “vehicle malfunction” but did not any other information that could be released at this time.





This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information on the fire as it becomes available.