Large crowds in Watkins Glen this holiday weekend

CORNING, NY (WETM) - Recently retired teacher at Corning-Painted Post, Marti Marks, has run in marathons for years. This year she qualified to run in the 2020 Boston Marathon but the race was canceled due to the pandemic, but that didn't stop Marks or other racers from across the county from participating.

This year's Boston Marathon runners have the opportunity to run virtually so that they can run in their hometowns without having to travel. Mark ran the local Wineglass Marathon course starting in Bath and crossing the finish line her friends and family made in Centerway Square in Corning.