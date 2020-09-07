Large crowds in Watkins Glen this holiday weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Concerns grew this weekend as photos surfaced online showing massive crowding at Watkins Glen State Park this Labor Day weekend. 18 News received a view tip earlier this morning showing these photos. Today, the view at the park seemed to be no different. People were filing into the trail seemingly not concerned about social distancing. People at the base of the park were not even wearing their masks. There were signs at the entrance that stated “Be smart, stay six feet apart,” and other signs explaining how to help flatten to curve but they seemed to be overlooked by many. 18 News reached out the park and the Schuyler County Health Director but no one was available to comment.