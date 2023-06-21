Around 10 Elmira Police vehicles were seen at a home on Elmira’s southside on June 21, 2023.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several police vehicles were at a home on Elmira’s southside Wednesday afternoon as police searched for, and arrested, someone involved in a shooting the day before.

Reports of the police presence on Broadway first came into 18 News around 2:00 p.m. on June 21, 2022. According to Elmira Police, officers were searching for a person involved in a shooting the day before on the southside that resulted in a vehicle window being shot out. By 2:45 p.m., EPD said the alleged shooter was in custody.

According to a reporter on the scene, around 10 Elmira Police vehicles were seen in the 300 block of Broadway on the southside. Police were also seen inside and outside of the home.

