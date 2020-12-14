Large power outage confirmed in Watkins Glen

As we head deeper into winter and with a looming snow storm heading our way midweek, many parents are left wondering how school districts will handle snow days in a year where nothing is normal. With remote learning in place as an option across many school districts in New York and Pennsylvania, will kids still get to experience snow days? 18 News spoke with the Bath Central School District Superintendent Joseph Rumsey to see how he is approaching this issue in the coming months.

"The state education department has given us the ability to pilot just using remote learning for normal snow days this year. However, Bath Central Schools, we have elected to stay with the traditional snow days until our allotment is exhausted. At that point we will shift to remote learning at that time," said Rumsey.