Large power outage confirmed in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A large power outage has been reported in the Village of Watkins Glen.

Mayor Luke Leszyk confirmed the outage on Monday evening, saying that the entire village is without power at this time after a truck struck a pole, which landed on a transformer.

Mayor Leszyk says they expect power to return by 7 p.m. once the village’s power authority fixes the issue.

