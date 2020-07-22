Large power outage hits Elmira, western Steuben County

UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) – Power has been restored in Elmira, but outages remain in Steuben County.

—————————–

(WETM) – A power outage has hit the City of Elmira and parts of western Steuben County on Wednesday afternoon.

NYSEG reports that about 446 customers have been impacted in the City of Elmira. Nearly 900 customers in Avoca, Cohocton, Wayland, Wheeler, Dansville, Fremont, and Prattsburgh are also without power at this time.

The WETM studios experienced a power surge around 2:00 p.m., which is about when others began to see traffic lights and other areas affected.

According to NYSEG, power is expected to be restored in Elmira around 4:30 p.m., but those affected in Steuben County aren’t expected to see power back on until around 6:30 p.m.