Large power outage hits Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A large power outage has hit Tioga County, Pennsylvania amid strong storms moving through the region.

According to Penelec, approximately 1,600 customers, most near Tioga, are without power at this time. Smaller outages have also been reported in Blossburg and in other communities in the Northern Tier.

There have also been storm reports near Osceola of trees down due to the storm.

According to Penelec, power restoration is expected around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.