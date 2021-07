(UPDATE) – Power has been restored to most of the area as of 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – A large power outage has hit several communities in Schuyler County on Tuesday morning.

According to NYSEG, 263 customers in the Village of Montour Falls are without power, as well as several customers in the Town of Montour Falls and Dix.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time and NYSEG says restoration is expected around 12:45 p.m.