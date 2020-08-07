Power restored in Chemung County after large outage affects traffic, Arnot Mall

UPDATE: NYSEG reports that power has been restored to customers in Chemung County after a reported line failure.

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) -More than 1,900 customers are without power in western Chemung County, due to a line failure and repairs are underway according to NYSEG.

The outage appears to be focused near the Arnot Mall and Miracle Mile in the Horseheads and Big Flats region.

A representative for the Arnot Mall tells 18 News that the mall and shops are without power at this time, but they have not received any updates from NYSEG.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.