Large power outages across the Southern Tier

(WETM) – NYSEG is reporting that hundreds of customers across the Southern Tier are without power on Friday evening.

Near the borders of Steuben, Schuyler, and Yates counties, 518 customers are without power in the area of Wayne, 37 are in the dark near Tyrone, and 91 are without power in Jerusalem.

The outages appears on both sides of Keuka Lake.

In Chemung County, about 52 customers are without power in the Southport area.

NYSEG says they are investigating the causes of these outages and that power is scheduled to be restored by around 7:30 p.m.